Editas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Monday reported a loss of $76.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $4.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $960,000.

