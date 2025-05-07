Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $29 million.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $580.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $590.7 million.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPC

