Ecovyst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $162.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.1 million.

