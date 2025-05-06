Eastern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 31 cents per share.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period.

