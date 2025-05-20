Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $66.5 million. The…

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.08 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $470.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $477.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $463.4 million, or $13.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.26 billion.

