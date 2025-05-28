E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $28.3…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $28.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $332.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.1 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.