Dynatrace: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $39.3 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $445.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $434.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $483.7 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $465 million to $470 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.56 to $1.59 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion.

