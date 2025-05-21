Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $61 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.09.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dycom Industries said it expects revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion.

