DXP Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $20.6 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $476.6 million in the period.

