DXP Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $20.6 million in its first quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.
The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $476.6 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXPE
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.