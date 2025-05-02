DuPont de Nemours: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Friday reported a loss of $589…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Friday reported a loss of $589 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.8 billion to $12.9 billion.

