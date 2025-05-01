Dun & Bradstreet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Thursday reported a loss of…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $579.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579.9 million.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNB

