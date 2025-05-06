Live Radio
Ducommun: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2025, 6:25 AM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Tuesday reported profit of $10.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $194.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCO

