Dropbox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $150.3 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $624.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $619.1 million.

