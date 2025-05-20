Drive Shack: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Drive Shack Inc. (DSHK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Drive Shack Inc. (DSHK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $74.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSHK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSHK

