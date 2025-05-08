DraftKings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its first…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

DraftKings expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion.

