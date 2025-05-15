Doximity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $62.5…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $62.5 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $138.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $223.2 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $570.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $139 million to $140 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $619 million to $631 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS

