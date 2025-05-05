Douglas Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported net income of $148,000 in its first…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported net income of $148,000 in its first quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $115.1 million in the period.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $610 million to $650 million.

