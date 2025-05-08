DoubleVerify: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $165.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, DoubleVerify said it expects revenue in the range of $169 million to $173 million.

