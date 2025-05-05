Dorman Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $57.5 million.…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $57.5 million.

The Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $507.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $484.1 million.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.55 to $7.85 per share.

