Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Thursday reported profit of $8.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $75.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $74.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $90.2 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $349.1 million.

