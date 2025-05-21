Domo: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the American Fork, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $80.1 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in July, Domo expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $77.5 million to $78.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Domo expects full-year results to range from a loss of 26 cents per share to a loss of 18 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $312 million to $320 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOMO
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.