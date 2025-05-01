Dominion Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $646 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $646 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.08 billion in the period.

Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.52 per share.

