Dole: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Monday reported earnings of $38.9 million in its first quarter.…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Monday reported earnings of $38.9 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOLE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.