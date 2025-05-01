Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $91.8…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $91.8 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $369.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.7 million.

