DNOW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Wednesday reported net income of $22 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Wednesday reported net income of $22 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $599 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNOW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.