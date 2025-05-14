DLocal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $46.6 million. On…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $46.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $216.8 million in the period.

