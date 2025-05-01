Distribution Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported profit of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported profit of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $478 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSGR

