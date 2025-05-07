Disney: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $3.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had net income of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $23.62 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.14 billion.

Disney expects full-year earnings to be $5.75 per share.

