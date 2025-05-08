Diodes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $332.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIOD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.