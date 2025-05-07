Dine Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.2…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.2 million.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $214.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.3 million.

