Dillard’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $163.8 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $10.39 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.10 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

