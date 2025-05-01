DigitalBridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.8 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.7 million.

