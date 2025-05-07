Digi International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

The Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $104.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $104 million to $108 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

