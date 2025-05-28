Dick’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $264.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $3.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $3.37 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings to be $13.80 to $14.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.6 billion to $13.9 billion.

