Diana Shipping: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Thursday reported profit of $3 million in…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Thursday reported profit of $3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The shipping company posted revenue of $54.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $52 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.