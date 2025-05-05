Diamondback: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $1.41 billion.…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $1.41 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.09 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

