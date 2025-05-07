DHI Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.4 million…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its first quarter.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, DHI Group said it expects revenue in the range of $32 million to $33 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $131 million to $135 million.

