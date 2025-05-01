DexCom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $105.4 million. On…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $105.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

DexCom expects full-year revenue of $4.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXCM

