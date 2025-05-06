Devon Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $494 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $494 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVN

