Dentsply: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $879 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851.6 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion.

