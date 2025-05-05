Denny’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $326,000. The Spartanburg,…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $326,000.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $111.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DENN

