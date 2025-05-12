Denison Mine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Monday reported a loss of $30.3 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $958,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNN

