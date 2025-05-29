Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $965 million.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $23.38 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dell Technologies expects its per-share earnings to be $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $28.5 billion to $29.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Dell Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $9.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $101 billion to $105 billion.

