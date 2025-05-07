Delek US Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $172.7…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $172.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $2.78. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.32 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.27 per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.