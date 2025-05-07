Dayforce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dayforce Inc (DAY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.9 million. The Minneapolis-based company…

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $481.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $477.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Dayforce said it expects revenue in the range of $454 million to $460 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion.

