Dawson Geophysical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Tuesday reported profit of $992,000 in its…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Tuesday reported profit of $992,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The provider of onshore seismic data services for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DWSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DWSN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.