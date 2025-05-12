DaVita HealthCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Monday reported earnings of $162.9 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Monday reported earnings of $162.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $2.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.22 billion in the period.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.20 to $11.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVA

