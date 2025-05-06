Datadog: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $24.6 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $24.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $761.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $739.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $787 million to $791 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.67 to $1.71 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.24 billion.

