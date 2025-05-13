Danaos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Tuesday reported net income of $115.1 million in…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Tuesday reported net income of $115.1 million in its first quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $6.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.04 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $253.3 million in the period.

