CytoSorbents: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $8.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.